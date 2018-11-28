Menu
Leonie George
Multiple fires have broken out across the region today while CQ. The Stanwell fire can be seen from homes in Gracemere. Leonie George
PREPARE TO LEAVE: Caves fire threatens homes

Maddelin McCosker
28th Nov 2018 5:44 PM

6PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have warned residents of The Caves to be ready to leave at any moment.

The fast-moving grass fire is burning in an easterly direction along Barmoya Rd and is likely to impact the surrounding areas.

Fire crews are on the scene, working to contain the fire but QFES has warned they may not be able to protect every property.

5.35pm: REPORTS from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have indicated that a fire on Rossmoya Rd at the Caves has affected structures in the area.

There are five crews battling the bushfire, with five more on the way to help control the blaze which is threatening homes.

Crews are working to control the large grass fire now.

For more information read our rolling coverage of the CQ fires.

MORE TO COME

