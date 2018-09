BUSH FIRE: Multiple fire crews are battling the blaze near Mt Morgan.

BREAKING: Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a bush fire near Mount Morgan.

Two crews are currently working to contain the blaze on Creek Street, Baree (north of Mount Morgan), with another crew on the way.

Reports from the scene suggest home owners and QFES are working to protect their homes.

QAS is also reportedly on scene treating patients for smoke inhalation.

More to come.