Home's where the heart is for award-winning artist

PASSION PROJECT: Erin Dunne's hometown of Duaringa, west of Rockhampton was the inspiration behind her Queensland Regional Art Award-winning piece "Destination Duaringa".

PASSION PROJECT: Erin Dunne's hometown of Duaringa, west of Rockhampton was the inspiration behind her Queensland Regional Art Award-winning piece "Destination Duaringa". Contributed

AFTER pursuing art professionally for about 10 years, Erin Dunne's career in the industry has gone from strength to strength.

The Rockhampton artist has constantly proven her talent and dedication to the art scene with a string of successful award wins.

But throughout her journey so far, Erin has stayed true to herself and her vision to gather momentum in the field.

An image from Destination Duaringa by Erin Dunne. Contributed

She was recently granted her latest award win in the form of a $10,000 Holding Redlich and a Flying Arts Art for Life Award from the Queensland Regional Art Awards.

Erin's own art book entitled Destination Duaringa was praised for its nod to a "quintessential Central Queensland road trip”.

This piece takes a look at the rural town of Duaringa, west of Rockhampton (where she attended school) while delving into the notion it has rarely been considered a popular tourist destination.

Erin Dunne's success in the region's art scene has gone from strength to strength. Contributed

Ms Dunne spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday when she expressed her gratitude for being given the chance to sustain her career, especially as she remained to live and work in a regional area.

Her art book is shown through the eyes of a traveller, or as she explains "a visual travel journal”.

And as Erin shared her message of patriotism to the rural landscape, she encouraged artists to remain practising regionally.

Director of Rockhampton Regional Art Gallery and awards judge, Bianca Acimovic shared her thoughts on Erin's latest work.

"This piece really celebrates what this award is about, this one stands out as a really strong presentation piece,” she said.

Exclusively, Erin shared she would be displaying two solo exhibits in 2019.