Hometown man behind flood recovery efforts

Cardno business leader Cameron Franklin was once a civil designer for the company.

AS A YOUNG BOY growing up in Rockhampton, Cameron Franklin knew his home town had a unique charm to it.

Though he admits it was not what it is today, the long-time resident saw countless opportunities to further the region’s development.

It is this and his love of civil design that would eventually see Mr Franklin head up a global infrastructure and engineering firm in his own backyard.

Some 16 years ago, Mr Franklin’s story was a vastly different one. He worked for an American company, one which required him to relocate and travel regularly for work.

But when Cardno opened its doors in Rockhampton all those years ago, it seemed like a fitting opportunity to make his return home.

While the long-time civil designer was eager to dirty his hands in a bid to advance his city, he would eventually come to swap his toolbelt for a tailored suit – as Cardno business leader.

“It was a bit daunting and scary at first, I must admit.”

“It was a challenge, it’s a different set of skills you have to develop, not so much technically minded but more focused on the business, HR and safety side of things.”

As Cardno heads into its 75th year of operation, Mr Franklin reflected on a journey that has culminated in another big move for the company.

This time, from Cardno’s previous Northside Plaza ­office to a new Quay St location.

The move comes off the back of a need for increased safety measures and a sizeable growth in team members.

When asked what he is most proud of, Mr Franklin’s response reflected the spirit of a true Queenslander.

“Just recently we’ve done a lot of work with flood recovery, all the way from North Burnett, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay and further up north.”

“Rural roads were washed away, and we assessed how that can be rectified. Overall, we help improve safety for communities after natural disasters. Like Mt Archer roads and mobile towers after the cyclones.”

Mr Franklin anticipated big things for the future of regional communities with the help of Cardno, though gave little away about upcoming projects.

“In the regional areas, we might need speciality projects complete and I think that’s where we help.”

“We’re multidisciplinary, but also have a lot of regional offices out there to service our communities – meaning we’re always connected to what’s happening within them.”