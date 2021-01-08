‘Honest mistake’ lands man before court

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of contravening a requirement of police. FILE PHOTO

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of contravening a requirement of police. FILE PHOTO

A Rockhampton man claims he “honestly just forgot” to attend Rockhampton Watchhouse to provide his identifying particulars within seven days of a notice being issued.

Jacoba-Adrian Farncisco Manuele pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5 to one count of contravening a requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Manuele had failed to attend Rockhampton Watchhouse between September 16, 2020, and September 24 to provide his identifying particulars.

Sgt Janes said Manuele attended Rockhampton Police Station on December 17 on another matter and told police he did not recall receiving a notice.

Manuele addressed the court and said he had forgotten.

“It was an honest mistake,” he said.

He was fined $250 with a criminal conviction recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Unlicensed driver ordered off road for 6 months

DV order breached so couple could get back together

CQ mother breaches DV order hours after being granted bail