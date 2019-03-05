Look which barra-loving Aussie larrikin is coming to Rocky

AUSTRALIA'S favourite bachelor, Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins, has been announced as event ambassador for the country's richest barramundi fishing tournament in Rockhampton.

Cummins will host an exclusive lunch on Sunday, May 26 at the Frenchville Sport Club.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and chairman of the Frenchville Sports Club Graeme Brady launched the Fitzroy River Barra Bash which runs from May 23-26 and is worth $20,000 in cash and prizes.

Frenchville Sports Club General Manager Damien Massingham, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke and Chairman of the Frenchville Sports Club Graeme Brady unveil the Polycraft 410 Challenger which will be won at the Family Fun Day in May Jann Houley

In addition to the two-day barramundi tournament, this year's event has three new additions - a family fishing competition, family fun day at the club and the exclusive lunch with 'Barra-Badger'.

The family fun day will include a free competition on the Fitzroy River on Sunday, May 26 including prizes for biggest and mystery length barramundi.

It will be followed by a festival at Ryan Park with free entry between 2-8pm with casting competitions, live entertainment and prize presentations.

Everyone attending the fun day has the chance to win a new boat, a Polycraft 410 Challenger valued at over $24,000 by purchasing a raffle ticket, now available from the Frenchville Sports Club reception.

Tickets to the exclusive lunch are available via www.fitzroyriverbarrabash.com.au for $55 per person or $500 for a table of 10.