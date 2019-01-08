Honeyeater is worth the wait

BIRD IN HAND: Most of the time it is during a holiday where you find a bird species which takes your eye.

BIRD IN HAND: Most of the time it is during a holiday where you find a bird species which takes your eye. Keith Ireland

WHILE travelling back across Bass Strait during a cruise, we berthed at a lovely small town called Portland which is on the Victorian southern coast.

One blessing was that the ship is able to tie up at the wharf so there was no need for tenders to have to transport passengers in to the land and later, back again.

Only a few ships call in at the present time but it is all hands on deck for the locals when one does.

A rail line has been built to travel from one end of the town to the other, with one terminus waiting at the end of the road way from the ship.

Volunteers man the train to run it and give commentary.

Other locals set up a large number of stalls in a lovely park area near the water front.

Like other visitors from the ship, we lined up for a turn on the train.

While waiting, I was looking around and spotted a honeyeater working its way through the flowers on a nearby tree.

Here was a chance I hadn't expected, but it created a small dilemma for me.

Should I keep my place in the long line or move away and try to photograph what turned out to be a New Holland Honeyeater, a bird which is not found in our home area.

Being able to photograph a bird I hadn't taken before, is always a big plus.

Fortunately, the decision was made for me.

Because of the length of the queue and the time we would have to wait, the women in our group decided to go to the nearby markets first and then come back for the train ride later.

I was happy to agree with that and stay with the honeyeater while the others checked out the bargains.