Honeyeaters a sweet sight

NECTAR LOVER: Brown honeyeaters not only eat nectar, but also insects, pollen and berries.

THE honeyeaters are a large and diverse family of small to medium-sized birds most common in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

They are also found throughout New Zealand, the Pacific islands as far east as Samoa and Tonga, and the islands to the north and west of Papua New Guinea.

One of their special characteristics is a highly developed brush-tipped tongue with which they take up nectar from flowers.

However, nectar is only one of their foods as most also eat insects, and some eat more insects than nectar, many also feed on pollen, berries and sugary exudates (e.g. sap) of plants as well as the sugary secretions of plant bugs.

Brown honeyeaters are one of our locally more common honeyeaters and are found in a very wide range of wooded habitats including mangroves, woodlands and forests, dense shrublands and heaths, as well as in monsoon forests and rainforests.

They have adapted well to urban areas and are common here in our parks, gardens and in street trees, the photo was taken in the mangroves beside the Scenic Highway in Cooee Bay.

Males and females look the same, during the breeding season males defend a nesting territory by singing from tall trees and keeping guard while the female builds the nest and lays the eggs.

The small neat cup-nest is made from fine bark, grasses and plant down, bound with spiders web, and is slung by the rim in a shrub, fern or tree at up to five metres from the ground, it is usually very well hidden by thick foliage.

Only the female incubates the eggs but both sexes feed the young.