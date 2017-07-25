Hong took me to Martinez murder scene, Rocky woman tells court

CLEAN cut and dressed in smart attire, Ian Armstrong and Daniel Hong sat in silence, faces placid as the court heard from witnesses.

Charged with the double murder of Rockhampton's Robert Martinez, 26, and Chantal Barnett, 27, the pair today appeared in the magistrates court, 15 months after being arrested.

Police allege Hong, 42, and Armstrong, 32, murdered Martinez, whose remains were found at a Port Curtis property in 2014, and Barnett whose body has not been found.

MISSING: Rockhampton woman Chantal Barnett. Contributed

The court heard from witness, Cloe Steinberger, 29, who recounted a series of conversations about the alleged murders, she had with her friend, Hong.

She admitted to using "a lot" of drugs and not sleeping much during the years the alleged murders took place.

"I had heard rumours around the place saying that Hong had done it, but I didn't really believe them," the court heard.

"Daniel (Hong) came around my place and said 'Do you think I did it?' - I thought he was just showing off.

Witness Cloe Steinberger. Contributed

"He asked if I wanted to see it and we went for a drive to Port Curtis. It was behind the school there and I saw a severed hand.

"I remember it had a tattoo on it said 'Nez'. I was very focussed on the tat."

Ms Steinberger was asked about a second statement, of four, she gave to police, about being taken to Martinez's house by Hong.

"He took me to Robbie's (Martinez) house in Berserker, I didn't know it was his place though," she told the court.

"He said 'the dog's owners aren't coming home' and 'they may not be coming home'.

"I thought he was being a smart arse. But why would you joke about it?"

Hong's defence lawyer questioned the accuracy of the testimony due to Ms Steinberger's heavy drug use at the time and mental health issues.

The court also heard from Rockhampton witness Priscilla Ethel C'Ward, a 51-year-old known to the accused via her daughter.

Ms C'Ward had given three statements to police and was cross examined by the defence.

The court heard that while her memory has faded and she now had trouble with her eye-sight, Ms C'Ward saw Hong with "bloodied clothes" around the time of the disappearance.

"I saw Hong with blood on his face, holding his shoulder," she told the court.

"He had a busted-up face and a boil on his arm. He had blood on his jeans and his white tee-shirt.

"They put the clothes in a bin at the back of the caravan park."

The committal hearing, before Magistrate Jeff Clarke, is expected to continue this week.