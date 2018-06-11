Honour bestowed on Coast's Antarctic adventurer

Flaxton resident Syd Kirkby career exploring Antarctica and remote Australia has been recognised with an Officer of the Order Of Australia medal.

Flaxton resident Syd Kirkby career exploring Antarctica and remote Australia has been recognised with an Officer of the Order Of Australia medal.

AN EXPLORER recognised as one of Australia's greatest humbly admits he is now satisfied just greeting the wildlife that frequents his hinterland home.

Flaxton resident Sydney Kirkby was 22 when he embarked on his first surveying mission to Antarctica.

To give an idea of the era, it was the same year Elvis Presley released his first gold record Heartbreak Hotel.

"When I first became significantly involved with Antarctica, 85 per cent of that huge continent, itself almost twice the size of Australia, was unexplored," Mr Kirkby, 85, said.

"In Antarctica 'unexplored' meant that in all time no-one had ever seen it, let alone set foot upon it.

"Indeed, for most of it "unexplored" meant that in all time no living creature had ever seen it."

Teams of three men and their dogs would set out from camp for months at a time, surviving on their wits.

They hunkered in a fabric tent to wait out blizzards.

Radios were most useful if dropped in the snow.

"If you tripped over them you would know you had been there before.

"I was pretty scared much of the time."

But the rewards were great.

He mapped ice rivers 40 to 100km wide and "a couple" of kilometres deep.

His Antarctic visits continued in varying work capacities until about a decade ago.

"It still has its absolute wonder.

"You have no option but to stand slack-mouthed and gaping-eyed and say "oh my God'."

His mapping work in Australia also gave him rare exposure to its remote reaches.

Mr Kirkby said World War II brought with it a realisation the of the inadequacy of existing mapping.

He was part of a national geodetic survey and then a more intense survey which involved marking control points about every 110km, across the country.

Those control points gave context to aerial photographs, turning them from "nice piccies" to a repository of data.

His response was resolute when asked how much of Australia he had seen.

"The lot, pretty much," Mr Kirkby said.

"It was a wonderful life."

Long periods of time spent deep in the bush were difficult on his family and him as well.

But he gained great satisfaction being a part of national mapping programs.

"I think I went to work every morning of my life sprinting the last few steps because it was going to be so much fun."

His efforts have earned him many accolades, the most recent of which will be announced today.

Being appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia will add to his Polar Medal, Royal Geographical Society of Australasia Founder's Medal and Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal.

"It's a profoundly humbling experience to realise somewhere out there there are people who put that sort of value on your work and are prepared to put in the work to get the recognition," he said.

"That's quite touching."

Mr Kirkby was also listed by the Australian Museum among the nation's 50 top explorers and named by The Australian newspaper in 1999 as one of the top 10 explorers of the 20th century.

He and his wife Jude Lang moved to the Sunshine Coast hinterland about 28 years ago, having considered settling on a block they owned in Victoria.

"Every morning I wake up thinking 'gee we got that right'.

"It still brings us daily pleasure."

He said he still had "a bit" to do with a school in his native Western Australia and was "a bit" active in the Antarctic community but mostly enjoyed quite simple pleasures.

"I'm pretty pleased I can get up in the morning to find I can put my trousers on."