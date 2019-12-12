‘Honoured and humbled’: Doctor receives prestigious award

HONOURED AND HUMBLED: Doctor Susan Roberts received the 2019 John Pearn Medallion which is presented to the overall winner for teaching excellence. Picture: Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON clinical teacher has proven she’s one of the best in the state after taking home a prestigious award.

Doctor Susan Roberts, who works as a clinical tutor at the Rockhampton University of Queensland Rural Clinical School, received the 2019 John Pearn Medallion which is presented to the overall winner for teaching excellence.

Dr Roberts, who also works as a Senior Medical Officer at the Yeppoon Hospital, said she first became involved with medical teaching when working as a Senior Medical Officer for the Queensland Ambulance Service.

“At that time the QAS was introducing their Intensive Care Paramedic Program,” she said.

“The Intensive Care Paramedics and I then became involved in teaching UQ medical students on their rural and remote rotation.”

Dr Roberts teaches UQ medical students in their third and fourth years of training, which are the clinical years of study.

Under her direct supervision, she has rural rotation students working in a clinical setting with her at Yeppoon Hospital.

“I find the students we have are extremely intelligent, very keen to learn and very enthusiastic,” she said.

“I enjoy watching them develop their clinical acumen, gain confidence and develop the skill of being able to critique their work, to review what they have done well and what could be improved.

“They grow in confidence and like to challenge us teachers in a light-hearted way. They are very appreciative of the sessions we offer here at the Rural Clinical School.”

When asked how she felt when she received the 2019 John Pearn Medallion, Dr Roberts said she was very surprised to be a recipient, but honoured and humbled.

“While it has been wonderful to receive such recognition for our teaching, the award reassures us the students find the teaching very valuable and hopefully more so as they move into their intern years,” she said.

“Our goal is to provide students with excellent clinical skills in order to provide the best possible care to their patients from the outset.

“We aim for them to have a low stress transition into internship and be armed with all the necessary basic clinical skills upon which they can provide high-quality care.”

Moving into the new year, Dr Roberts said she was going back to the books.

“We have to be one step ahead of those students,” she said.