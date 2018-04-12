Honouring a legend: Cricket carnival returns to Rocky

The Stan Alberts Shield carnival will be held at Rockhampton cricket grounds this weekend.

CRICKET: Promoting good health and well-being is what this year's annual Stan Alberts shield is all about.

The two-day cricket carnival, held at the Rockhampton cricket fields on April 14-15, will showcase not just some of the Central Queensland's greatest batting talent, but also some mentionable cricketing names.

Past Queensland representative cricketers such as Kieran Gibbs and Joe Marsh will be playing on the day, as well as Steve Wallace who represented Queensland in the Over 50s competition in New South Wales.

"It's all about different communities getting together and story telling and encouraging health through sports,” organiser Robert Garrett said

"The carnival is named after Stan Alberts, a Rocky cricketer who played well into his 50s in the region.

"There will be a Deadly Day on Saturday that will promote information around lifestyle choices and that sort of stuff for indigenous people.

"There will be an Old Boys match [from 3pm], which will include past representative indigenous players like Greg Upkett and Wayne Alberts, as well as Councillor Tony Williams.”

Known as Uncle Stan, the namesake left-hand batsman said he was "very honoured” to have a carnival named after him.

"I was a little taken aback when carnival co-ordinator Robert Garrett put the idea to me,” he said.

"The carnival is a good idea and it's nice to see teams here from as far away as Ipswich and Toowoomba.”

"It is great not only for cricket but for the Aboriginal and Islander community of Rockhampton.”

There will also be a women's competition that will hopefully encourage women in Rockhampton to become more involved in the sport.

"The important thing is to encourage women and kids to get involved,” Garrett said.

"We're hoping to build and grow women's cricket in Rockhampton because it's something lacking in this town.”

The best player of the carnival will receive the Laurie Lorton trophy and there will be plenty of trophies to win over the weekend.

This year, if the Rockhampton team wins, they will take out their third consecutive shield in a row.