Honouring women for NAIDOC Week

Members of the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Inc. Mob begin their walk from James Street to Yeppoon beachfront during last year's opening ceremony event.

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council joined the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Inc. Mob, Closing the Gap, Bidgerdii Community Health Service, Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust and the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Partnerships for national 2018 NAIDOC Week celebrations.

The 2018 theme, Because of Her, We Can! celebrates the invaluable contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have made and continue to make to our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

Darumbal Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea from the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Inc. Mob said this year's celebrations will pay tribute to several local indigenous women.

ARM IN ARM: Mayor Bill Ludwig and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga join in last year's NAIDOC Week celebrations in Livingstone with members of the Capricorn Coast Indigenous Inc. Mob.

"The late Aunty Mabel Edmund, Aunty Karen Dowling, Aunty Cindy Williams and Aunty Merle O'Donnell are the special focus of this year's celebrations in conjunction with this year's national theme,” Aunty Vea Vea said.

"We will have their photos up with their story beside them, in honour of the ladies who've gone before us, as we stand on their shoulders and continue their work throughout the community.

"NAIDOC Week is a great time to come together to celebrate our culture and traditions, and we want to invite the whole community to these events to create an inclusive environment where everybody feels welcome.

UNITED: Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Aunty Sally Vea Vea, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig at the spirit stone. Trish Bowman

"CCIM would like to thank all of the businesses and organisations that have provided great support in making our upcoming events possible.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said NAIDOC Week celebrations were a very important event in Livingstone's annual calendar and encouraged the community to get involved.

"Council is extremely proud to once again be facilitating, supporting and partnering in this year's events with the traditional Darumbal owners, as our community celebrates and highlights the importance of the rich history, culture and achievements of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Cr Ludwig said.

Capricorn Coast Indigenous Mob march as part of NAIDOC Week celebrations. Trish Bowman

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said as part of the celebrations there will be a special Mountain Climb and Family Fun Day at Cawarral's Gawula Aboriginal Land Trust on Saturday, July 21.

The event will include a special naming ceremony and plaque unveiling for the two mountains that were recently renamed as their traditional Darumbal titles, Gai-i and Baga. They were previously known as Mt Wheeler and Mt Jim Crow respectively.

"NAIDOC celebrations will culminate this Saturday at Keppel Sands with a Walk and Family Fun Day starting at 10am at the beachfront, followed by a special smoking ceremony, dancers, displays and more throughout the day in Mabel Edmund Park,” Cr Hutton said.

On the Capricorn Coast, the traditional owners are the Darumbal people and the Woppaburra people who inhabited Great Keppel and North Keppel islands.

NAIDOC events

Byfield Morning Tea

Wednesday July 11

9.15am Emu Park Pick up

9.30am Yeppoon Pick up

10am Morning tea at Waterpark Creek

12.15pm Drop off Yeppoon

12.30pm Drop off Emu Park

Keppel Sands Walk and Family Fun Day

Saturday July 14

10am Meet at Beachfront

10.30am March begins to Keppel Sands State School

Car floats decorations to Mabel Edmunds Park

11am Family fun day begins