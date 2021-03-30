Honours shared in Rocky schools rugby finals

St Brendan's Stacey Hollingsworth feeding the scrum in the under-15 boys grand final at Rugby Park.

Rockhampton Grammar won both the open girls and First XV divisions in the Rockhampton District School Sport rugby union grand finals.

The girls beat Emmaus College 26-5, while the First XV beat St Brendan’s 43-14.

Six deciders were played at Rugby Park on Sunday, with honours shared by four schools.

The Cathedral College also claimed a double, winning the under-13 boys and under-15 girls.

St Ursula’s were victorious in the under-13 girls.

St Brendan’s won the under-15 boys in a canter, beating Rockhampton Grammar 52-5.

Centre Jett Day and fullback Riley Waia-Dau were in red-hot form, showing blistering speed as they bagged two tries apiece.

Waia-Dau’s first was a scorching 90m effort.

Forward Riley Wiltshire was another of the team’s best, putting in a commanding performance.

Fullback Riley Waia-Dau was one of St Brendan's best in their win over Rockhampton Grammar in the under-15 boys final.

St Brendan’s head of sport Dallas Williams said the win was reward for the players’ hard work over the past three months.

He said it was also a great accomplishment for coach Daniel O’Toole, who had invested so much in preparing the team.

“This competition was a great opportunity for the boys to fine-tune their football skills,” Williams said.

“The majority of the group will now transition to rugby league, in preparation for the Cowboys Challenge next term.”

