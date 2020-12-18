Menu
Hoon busted over ‘shameful’ act at Casino

Rebecca Lollback
17th Dec 2020 11:00 PM
A DRIVER could be forced to pay for damage to several Casino parks after his “shameful” act this week.

Richmond Valley Council said the man was issued with two infringement notices and could face further charges of negligent driving after he hooned across McDonald Park and large areas of Queen Elizabeth Park, before flipping the car.

No-one was hurt, but the parks were destroyed.
“Vandalism will not be tolerated,” the council posted on its Facebook page.

“Vandalism and destruction of council property can cost Richmond Valley ratepayers many thousands of dollars, and the damage bill is not only a financial one; it is a loss of recreational activity for residents.

“Vandalism also results in police becoming involved and vandals who want to destroy our open spaces with their cars could be charged with malicious damage and have to go to court to face conviction.”

