Hoon clocked at 111km in 70 zone

A HOON clocked at 111km/hour in a 70km zone while illegal street racing during Rockhampton's notorious weekly Lap Night lost his car for 90 days and his licence for six months.

Brandon John Turner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of illegal street racing.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were targeting hoons on Yaamba Rd on August 8 when they witnessed Turner's dual cab black Ford pull up at the Richardson Rd in the outside lane, next to another vehicle, at 10.26pm.

She said the vehicles then revved loudly and accelerated heavily with Turner's vehicle being the fastest, clocked at 111km/hour in the 70km zone.

His car was impounded for 90 days. Turner told the court he received the infringement notice for $1245 and licence suspension for the high range speeding recently. Magistrate Cameron Press lectured Turner about the impacts of illegal street racing on the community. Turner received a $750 fine and six months driving disqualification for the illegal street racing with a traffic conviction recorded.