Hoon crashes car after doing burn-outs on sporting field

Hayden Eric Michael Mcguane successfully applied for his community service order to be revoked.

A HOON who tore up Rockhampton sporting fields by doing burn-outs in his car, has had his community service order revoked after completing a third of it.

Hayden Eric Michael Mcguane (pictured) made the successful application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Friday.

Mcguane was long-term unemployed when he was sentenced in November for his offending where he fish-tailed on football and soccer fields in Reaney Street, rolling and crashing his $72,000 vehicle.

He was ordered by a court to perform 150 hours of community service as part of his penalty, of which he had completed 50 hours.

The court heard on Friday that Mcguane was now residing in Mackay and employed in the sugar cane industry as a truck driver, earning almost $2000 a week.

"He has made, in my submission, a fair attempt given his employment to comply (with the order)," Mcguane's lawyer said.

Magistrate Cameron Press asked when Mcguane had secured his employment, to which his solicitor replied, "in late May".

"What concerns me is that he had over six months to do the community service work and he only performed 50 hours of 150 hours," Mr Press said.

The lawyer said Mcguane suffered from an intellectual impairment following a car accident as a child and he had no licence for four months so he had difficulties with transport.

"It's the first time (current job) he's had serious employment in his life your honour, at the age of 22."

Magistrate Cameron Press was satisfied that the order should be revoked and he re-sentenced Mcguane for the original offences.

Subsequently, Mcguane was fined $1500.