Hoon does burnout in front of police, takes off

Stafford Jason James Riley appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13 for allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle.

Stafford Jason James Riley appeared in Blackwater Magistrates Court on December 13 for allegedly striking a police officer with a vehicle.

Police are searching for a driver of a gold Holden Commodore who did a burnout in front of police, right next to the police station in the Rockhampton CBD.

The driver took off in an easterly direction along Denham St, evading police.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman said the incident took place at about 7.45am and confirmed the identity of the vehicle.

It is understood the car may have been pulled over by police for displaying license plates that did not match the vehicle.