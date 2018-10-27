Hoon rat run through suburb leaves residents fuming

RESIDENTS living on Upper Dawson Rd in Rockhampton have grown tired of reckless and rude drivers treating the residential street as their own motorway.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was scared to leave her driveway at certain times of the day because of speeding cars and inconsiderate motorists.

When she purchased the home in 2011, this resident was told by neighbours that it was a nice, quiet street to live on.

She believes that since traffic lights were placed near Yeppen Lagoon, people have been driving up Upper Dawson Rd to avoid getting caught at the lights.

"They come down this road to avoid the lights and they really do speed,” she said.

"I am getting to the stage where I avoid going out. I really dread it and I am starting to become scared to drive out of my driveway.”

Upper Dawson Rd Google Maps

Not only do residents find it hard to leave their homes, but there have been many times when residents are trying to turn into their driveways and are verbally abused by drivers behind them.

The same resident has had multiple scary incidents trying to drive into her driveway.

"I have had cars come up on the inside of me after I indicate to turn into my driveway,” she said.

"They are very aggressive and intimidating.”

Upset with the lack of awareness from drivers and the lack of action from the council, the resident is starting a petition to get the speed limit lowered.

"It seems to me that council needs to look at it, I suggest lowering the speed limit for 40km/h,” she said.

"I also think we need two more zebra crossings.”

Councillor Drew Wickerson says he has been made aware of the issues by residents and is working with Tony Williams, chair of infrastructure, to raise the issue for discussion as soon as possible.

"I have been discussing Upper Dawson Rd traffic issues and poor driver behaviour such as speeding with local residents and I understand that a petition to council is currently being prepared,” he said.

"The safety of residents and road users will always be of very high importance.”