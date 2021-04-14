Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Apr 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

“There are people who are no longer alive because they have done it (burnouts),” a magistrate warned a hoon.

Angus Jon Dakin, 19, pleaded guilty on April 13 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while causing unnecessary noise and smoke.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said police were stationary at the corner of Richardson Road and Yaamba Road watching for hoons when they observed Dakin drive northbound to the intersection, revving his engine before conducting a U-turn, screeching his tyres, creating thick smoke and losing control of some wheels.

She said Dakin conducted a further fish tail before police followed and intercepted him at 10.45pm on February 4.

Sergeant Melissa Campbell said Dakin told police he had wanted to get in front of another car and it was stupid.

Dakin told the court he had learned his lesson.

Magistrate Jason Schubert warned Dakin “there are people who are no longer alive because they have done it”.

He ordered Dakin pay a $427 fine and a conviction was recorded.

hoon rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man assaults accused kidnapper and torturer outside court

        Premium Content Man assaults accused kidnapper and torturer outside court

        Crime The victim of an assault outside a courtroom made threats to his aggressor’s daughter and was set to be sentenced for kidnapping and torturing.

        125 jobs: Alliance reveals plans for $70m Rocky hangar

        Premium Content 125 jobs: Alliance reveals plans for $70m Rocky hangar

        Business The proposed facility would create 225 jobs, taking the work from Europe and...

        Ground breaks on new unit development at Yeppoon

        Premium Content Ground breaks on new unit development at Yeppoon

        News The 812 sqm block was sold for $160,000 in November 2020

        New data reveals alarming number of CQ patients left waiting

        Premium Content New data reveals alarming number of CQ patients left waiting

        Health Almost half of the patients were left waiting on ambulance stretchers at...