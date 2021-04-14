Hoon warned burnouts can lead to death

“There are people who are no longer alive because they have done it (burnouts),” a magistrate warned a hoon.

Angus Jon Dakin, 19, pleaded guilty on April 13 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving while causing unnecessary noise and smoke.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Melissa Campbell said police were stationary at the corner of Richardson Road and Yaamba Road watching for hoons when they observed Dakin drive northbound to the intersection, revving his engine before conducting a U-turn, screeching his tyres, creating thick smoke and losing control of some wheels.

She said Dakin conducted a further fish tail before police followed and intercepted him at 10.45pm on February 4.

Sergeant Melissa Campbell said Dakin told police he had wanted to get in front of another car and it was stupid.

Dakin told the court he had learned his lesson.

Magistrate Jason Schubert warned Dakin “there are people who are no longer alive because they have done it”.

He ordered Dakin pay a $427 fine and a conviction was recorded.