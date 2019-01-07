Menu
Letters to the Editor

Hooning laws must be strengthened for genuine change

7th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
IF YOU stood a three-year-old in a room with a table on which was a bowl of chocolates and told her not to touch because she'd been naughty, do you think she'd obey you when you left the room?

This is the problem to which there is an answer but not until the law is changed, that problem being that drivers who are given three or six or more months' suspension from driving just get back in the car whenever it suits them.

This is something our MPs should be pushing for.

Take the car away (permanently even) because while the car remains in their possession they will always disobey the law.

The current law of 30 days' repossession for hooning is weak and needs to be lengthened to make some sort of difference.

On the Sunshine Coast once I was stunned to see a chap drive to court after being told by the cops not to drive and been issued with the appropriate paperwork, receive the sentence from the judge, then come straight out and get back into his car.

I thought I was dreaming, but this was reality, and probably a rare case, but it happened nonetheless and in full view, as he was infamous around town.

How many times have I read in this paper about drivers who are banned from driving being apprehended time and again by the police?

The odds of them catching these offenders are very high because of today's technology in their cars.

Terri Robertson

The Range

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

