Hooper calls for dismissal of whole Rocky Regional Council

DEFAULT Rockhampton mayor Chris Hooper has called for the “dismissal of the Rockhampton Regional Council”, claiming councillors were in serious breach of the Local Government Act.

“My reasons for this are in line with the provisions of the Local Government Act (QLD) 2009,” Mr Hooper, who was runner-up in the Local Government Election and in line for a mayoral position following the resignation of Margaret Strelow, said.

“Many in the community would be aware of the unacceptable series of events since Mayor Strelow resigned.

“What should have been a timely and uncomplicated transition to a new mayor under the Act, has turned into a farce with State Government and local councillors engaged in actions with one purpose, to stymie the process and to rob me of my legal right to assume the office of mayor of Rockhampton.

“I have demonstrated copious amounts of patience in the time up until now.

“Obviously members of the Rockhampton Regional Council, by their actions and omissions have (allegedly) seriously breached the Local Government Act 2009.”

Mr Hooper’s statement detailed how the Act provided for and demanded certain standards on the part of individual councillors including the acting mayor.

He claimed the ‘breaches’ of these individuals included not “implementing a transparent and effective process, and decision-making in the public interest and democratic representation, social inclusion and meaningful community engagement and ethical and legal behaviour of councillors, local government employees and councillor advisers”.

Mr Hooper also claimed council “neglected without good or valid reason to appoint him under the provisions of the Act as it stands and has failed to implement its responsibilities under the Act”.

“I call on the Local Government Minister … … to immediately dismiss the Rockhampton Regional Council for dereliction of duty under the Act,” Mr Hooper said.

The Local Government Minister and Rockhampton Regional Council have been contacted for comment.