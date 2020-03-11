Hooper to scrap plans for flood levee if he gets in

CHALLENGER: Chris Hooper is one of two mayoral candidates for the Rockhampton Region.

MAYORAL candidate Chris Hooper has outlined his campaign policy - and it includes scrapping the $189 South Rockhampton Flood Levee, despite the many years of lobbying and discussions for the project from all levels of government.

The 67-year-old pensioner submitted outlined his “Mayoral Candidate Election Policies” this week.

There were eight policies outlined, the last one being that he would “personally work for one dollar a year”.

Among the polices was to say no to Adani.

“The Galilee Basin should not be touched which means Adani should not happen and the $20 million should be paid off our debt,” Mr Hooper said.

Known as the Pineapple Man who can be regularly seen out and about riding his bike, it was a given one of his policies would be around environmental sustainability.

His first listed policy is “free public transport to get cars off the roads and encouraging people to exercise by pushbike riding and walking”.

The third policy states “the levee should be scrapped”.

Fourthly, Mr Hooper has a plan to help the unemployed “so they can spend extra money to help the local economy”.

“With 49 per cent of workers either unemployed or underemployed we as a caring community have to make sure as a council we acknowledge the problem first then set to fix it,” he said.

“The green waste problem we have could be turned into an initial hands-on way of getting slowly back into the workforce.

“It could be done by a separate truck pick up around town by unemployed people.

“The green waste would then go back to a site at the dump where the unemployed make it into mulch with mostly manual labour with the mulch being used for community gardens and vegetation projects.

“The unemployed will be paid for probably work one day a week for starters so all the unemployed could work in this model.”

Mr Hooper would also like to see more affordable housing in the city.

“With 25 per cent of land in Rocky being taken up by roads and carparks we could reclaim streets like Alma and Kent and turn them into low cost, one-storey, cabin style housing,” he said.

“These are close to town with no need for cars and would put life into the city without any more of the coffee culture city living.”

Great Keppel Island was another topic of interest for Mr Hooper.

His GKI policy comes after it was announced $62.5 million was needed to ­connect power and water to the island.

“The lease of Great Keppel Island should be bought by the Central Queensland community to turn it into a laid-back tent camping island,” Mr Hooper said.

“Working with Woppaburra we could slow people down to get them back in touch with nature.

“Walking tracks out of Rocky through the Bersekers on the way to Yeppoon and the island could be a big attraction, brining people in and out of Rocky.”

He would also like to see walking tracks to Mount Morgan and the surrounding mountains.

Mr Hooper believes this would be a major attraction for tourists and Aussie holiday-makers.

Lastly, he would like to set up a “community board consisting of all sorts of people (including the unemployed) to the think tank to get a paradigm shift on the way we think about our region”.

“This board will advise the council and the state and federal members for the benefit of all in the region,” he said.

“We should not build anything without the consent of the whole community.”

The 2020 election is vastly different to the 2016 which had six candidates run for mayor of Rockhampton region. This time around, there are only two candidates in Margaret Strelow and Mr Hooper.