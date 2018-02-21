‘Hopelessly addicted’ CQ ice addict's big drug test

Aaron Stanley Munchow, 27, was before the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on February 20 for breaching a sentence handed down November 2016 of a four-year prison term, suspended immediately,for trafficking dangerous drugs.

Aaron Stanley Munchow, 27, was before the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on February 20 for breaching a sentence handed down November 2016 of a four-year prison term, suspended immediately,for trafficking dangerous drugs. Facebook

HE'S had more advantages in life than most of the offenders before the Supreme Court but he keeps re-offending.

Aaron Stanley Munchow, 27, was before the Supreme Court of Rockhampton yesterday for breaching a sentence handed down in November 2016 of a four-year prison term, suspended immediately, for trafficking dangerous drugs.

Crown prosecutor Elise Sargent said police attempted to intercept Munchow on July 1, 2017, but he sped off and ended up going down a dead-end street where police were able to catch up with him.

She said Munchow told police he evaded them because he'd drunk alcohol earlier and thought he was over the limit for a provisional licence holder.

Police searched Munchow and found 2g of marijuana in his jumper and less than 1g of methamphetamines in a clip-seal bag concealed in a tobacco pouch.

The breach of the suspended sentence occurred two months after the court ordered six months of the suspended sentence activated.

That activation came after he breached the November 2016 sentence again for possession of dangerous drugs.

The court heard yesterday's breach was the fourth Munchow had for suspended sentences.

"He's been hopelessly addicted to drugs for quite some years," defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said.

He said Munchow started using drugs when he was 18 and for the past six years he has been a heavy user of ice.

"Your greatest crime, it seems to me, is how you have wasted the last 10 years of your life," Justice Martin Burns said during sentencing.

"You've had every advantage in life. Much more than most people coming before this court ...

"But you keep breaching court orders in much the same way. That is in drug use."

Justice Burns activated the remainder two years and two months of the suspended sentence handed down in November 2016, with immediate parole eligibility.

"On your release, the greatest test you have is to stay away from drugs," he said.