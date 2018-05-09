Hopes captain's return will reverse Capras' fortunes

Capras:' skipper Jack Madden is back on the training paddock after being sidelined since Round 1.

RUGBY LEAGUE: In welcome news for the CQ Capras, skipper Jack Madden is back on the training paddock.

The talented halfback has been sidelined since being injured in the final minutes of the team's Round 1 win over Easts at Browne Park on March 10.

What was initially diagnosed as severe bone bruising was found to be a fractured fibula five weeks later.

The Capras have been sweating on their captain's return, managing to win just two of eight games in his absence.

Coach Kim Williams today said Madden had started training with the playing group last night in a "modified format”.

"We're looking at light training this week and hopefully a full week next week and if he can get through that then he'll be on the plane to Papua New Guinea with us,” he said.

"At this stage, it's probably 50/50. We're certainly not going to push him but some positive signs at training last night.

"Hopefully he can get through a full contact session probably next Wednesday. That one will be the key indicator; if he gets through that one alright then he'll be a very good chance of being picked.”

The Capras have a bye this weekend and will look to regroup after suffering two losses in their past two games.

They are sitting in 13th place on the competition ladder, one rung down from their next opponents, the PNG Hunters.

Williams said the bye had come at a good time, offering a chance for some players to overcome niggling injuries and to prepare for a month of football that would probably define the Capras' season.

"It's a tough month with PNG, Redcliffe and Townsville in there. That's two of the top three and we know PNG are probably due for a good performance any minute,” he said.

"It's an opportunity to just wipe the last couple of weeks, look at it as a new mini-competition coming up and start over again in quite a few areas where we've been poor.”

