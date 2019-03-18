Hopes CQ town's 'little act of kindness' will reach NZ

Crowds of people walked peacefully in Blackwater as part of a vigil paying tribute to those killed in a horrific Christchurch terror attack.

WHEN Margaret Morgan heard her hometown in New Zealand was holding a candlelight vigil for victims of the horrific Christchurch terror attack, she felt compelled to play her part.

She thought some other Kiwis living in the small Central Queensland town of Blackwater may join her.

Instead, dozens of people joined her on a peace march through the streets to honour those killed in the tragic shooting on Friday.

Ms Morgan said she chose Sunday night for the vigil because it coincided with a similar event at Whangarei, her hometown on the North Island.

Isabella Brown at the Blackwater vigil and peace march for Christchurch. Contributed

She said it allowed her to feel a stronger connection to her homeland.

"I really needed an avenue to get rid of grief I was feeling. I thought it would be a positive way to turn something really tragic into something more positive,” Ms Morgan said.

"The beautiful thing is it wasn't just people from home. There were Australians as well which was beautiful, I thought.”

Anna Hessell at a vigil and peace march in Blackwater for the victims of the Christchurch shooting. Contributed

Ms Morgan moved from New Zealand to Blackwater in 1997.

Two of her five children were born in Australia.

She moved back to New Zealand in 2012 to study, but returned to Blackwater last year and plans to stay in CQ for some time.

Ms Morgan said the event wasn't about politics.

"I didn't want to point blame,” she said.

"It was for peace and to show support for our people back home. We all know when tragedy hits, when things like this happen, it hurts.

"It hurt because they're a part of my home, a part of our people. It was about getting together and supporting one another and having a cry if we needed to.”

Ms Morgan said she was really proud of the Blackwater community and, with some tears, hoped their "little act of kindness” could be felt across the Tasman.

The Black Diamond Motel provided a sausage sizzle for those taking part, using food donated by the Capricorn Hotel.

