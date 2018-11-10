Newsagent behind $60m jackpot hopes for another win
A NEWSAGENCY that sold a Gold Coast man his winning $60 million Powerball entry say it hopes to make someone else a multi-millionaire by the end of the year.
The jackpot was the second largest Division One prize won by a single entry in Australian lottery history, and the first time the prize has been won since 2013.
A 60-year-old Burleigh Heads man bought his entry from Nextra Burleigh Town News at Stockland Shopping Centre.
Newsagent co-owner Shane Griffin said they were "thrilled" by the win, their second first division jackpot this year.
"It's absolutely amazing and the customer who won seems like a great guy who's just retired, young enough to enjoy it in his own words," he said.
"We understand he's one of our regular customers so we're very excited. We've got a great group of regular customers that come in here all the time and it's just a real thrill that one of them won.
"We've had a $1.3 million first division in March, then this … we've actually got about seven or eight weeks to go and we're hoping to get a third."
The recently retired winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said he bought the ticket "on a whim".
"Sometimes it's a spur of the moment thing. I usually grab a ticket when there is a large jackpot," he said.
"I have been playing it on and off since the game started and have never won anything more than $600! Most likely I will share it with my family and go on a really good holiday."
With less than two months to go to snag another Division One prize for the year, Mr Griffin said there might be something special making the store a winner.
"We've had quite a few here over the years, I'm not sure how many exactly … we do sell an amazing number of first divisions, actually," he said.
"But there's no special trick, you've just got to be in it to win it."