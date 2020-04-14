Hopes of a stellar 2020 season dashed amid COVID-19

GET READY: Rockhampton Brothers’ Jessica Powell and her teammates are set to be put through their paces. Picture: Jann Houley

RUGBY UNION: Reaching the milestone 50-year anniversary is a tremendous feat worthy of celebration.

But one Central Queensland rugby club’s plans to host festivities have been thrown into disarray amid the COVID-19 fallout.

A planned weekend event at Rockhampton Brothers Rugby Union Club in Wandal in July remains in doubt after club officials met over the weekend.

Club president and women’s coach Trevor Robertson said while it was disappointing the celebration might have to be postponed, players and officials remained in good spirits.

“It’s a really big milestone for our club this year so we had already done a fair bit of work and planning,’’ he said.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to get something together and it might be able to go ahead.

“By the same token a lot of other people’s plans will have changed from what they were anticipating doing two months ago, so we can’t really plan for anything just yet.”

It comes after the club temporarily closed its doors last month under tightened social distancing restrictions.

Despite this, Robertson said both the men and women’s teams displayed promising signs over their summer preparations.

“I think generally our pre-season was quite good, we had a couple of trial games and a few new guys to the club who were fitting in really well.

“Just when we were starting to get some momentum towards the season, it’s of course disappointing.

“The men’s team had a hit out against the Whitsundays and Gladstone teams. Over the course of the day we won and lost one.”

Robertson said the women’s squad played just as impressively in the Roma 7’s, even after two players suffered injuries in the first game.

While the club and its training sessions are shut down for the foreseeable future, players are soon to be put through their paces.

“We haven’t implemented a lot just yet. But I did have a talk to our men’s coach over the weekend to set some stuff up and keep players engaged,” Robertson said.

Running challenges and virtual push-up contests will be among some of the many physical tests which will be put in place.

“One of the guys involved in the club, his wife is a personal trainer and one of our sponsors is a physio with an athletics department, so we’ll get a bit of direction off them to put together some general fitness programs.”

Robertson said while the intention was to keep players active during the extended downtime, it would all centre around some lighthearted fun.

“We’ll keep all the challenges pretty simple, things that are easy to record and fun to engage with, like time trials on Strava or other things that keep that competitive edge sharp.”

As clouds continue to hang over the 2020 season, Robertson admitted the club had done little preparation for when – and if – the game returns this year.

“I think we’re waiting to see what it all looks like and to hear from all our governing bodies, whether we have some carnivals towards the end of this year.

“From everyone’s point of view there’s not much point to be planning until we’ve got some clarity,” he said.

Rugby Australia and Rugby Capricornia have yet to announce any further decisions surrounding the fate of the season.