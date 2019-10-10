Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hordes rush to climb Uluru

by LUKE HAYES, luke.hayes@news.com.au
10th Oct 2019 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN image taken by a Japanese tour guide has revealed the mass of people attempting to make a last-ditch effort to climb Uluru before its closure on October 26.

This incredible photo shows the huge number of tourists climbing Uluru on one of the last days before the climb closes on October 26. Picture: Supplied
This incredible photo shows the huge number of tourists climbing Uluru on one of the last days before the climb closes on October 26. Picture: Supplied

The photo, taken only a few days ago, shows hundreds of tourists clambering at the base of the rock, attempting to use the metal chain to pull themselves up the cultural site.

Among the crowd are adults and children beginning to make the journey to the top of Uluru.

A Parks Australia spokesman said it was estimated 20,000 more tourists had visited the site in August compared with the same time last year.

The figures said total visitor numbers to Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park between June and August in 2018 were 122,766.

But this year during the same period that number had jumped to 142,553.

For a scale to represent how much a near 20,000 people influx might affect the area, according to a 2016 census, Yulara's population was 1099 residents at the time of the survey.

There is no accommodation available for the remainder of the climb.

More Stories

editors picks parks australia tourism uluru

Top Stories

    COURT: 50+ appearing in Rockhampton court today

    premium_icon COURT: 50+ appearing in Rockhampton court today

    News See the full list of people appearing in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    • 10th Oct 2019 8:30 AM
    Teachers look back on 50 years

    premium_icon Teachers look back on 50 years

    News Many teachers stayed in the Central Queensland region to work and raise their...

    MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club

    MORNING REWIND: Bank takes over abandoned bowls club

    News From the death of a coast legend to a not-guilty verdict at a sexual assault trial...

    Rocky of Ages ignites fire in musical and theatre pupils

    premium_icon Rocky of Ages ignites fire in musical and theatre pupils

    News Travelling talent behind the musical Rock of Ages burst into Rockhampton Girls’...