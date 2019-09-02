Horn: ‘I’ll live to fight another day, maybe’

Jeff Horn and his wife Jo have weeks of soul searching ahead of them as they decide whether he should retire from boxing after his brutal knockout loss against Michael Zerafa in Bendigo on Saturday night.

The couple, who celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, have two small daughters and the devoted family man is uncertain about whether he wants to remain in the cruel cauldron of professional fighting.

Zerafa, 27, stunned the former world welterweight champion at a packed Bendigo Stadium, knocking him down twice and dominating him for nine rounds before a battered and bloodied Horn finally collapsed on the canvas after the worst beating of his career.

Jeff Horn and Michael Zerafa compete during the 'Battle of Bendigo' bout.

At 72.25kg the Brisbane hero had put on almost 6kg since his epic victory over all-time great Manny Pacquiao at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium two years ago and while he claimed he was now punching harder than ever, he was slow, sluggish and predictable against the rapid jab and right cross of his taller and younger opponent.

Horn with daughters Charlotte and Isabelle and wife Jo.

Horn, 31, has made more than $5 million since signing to fight Pacquiao and on Sunday as he and Jo and their children took their Virgin economy seats for the flight home from Melbourne they were contemplating that maybe enough is enough.

Jo and Horn's mum, Liza Dykstra, were in tears at the end of the fight watching their beloved "Jeffrey'', as they call him, take a sustained beating.

Horn's father Jeff Snr came to his corner as he was being pummelled in Round 9 and ordered trainer Glenn Rushton and Horn's brother Ben, his cornerman, to stop the fight.

Ben jumped up on to the ring apron and threw a rolled-up T-shirt into the ring to signal surrender.

Horn had little resemblance to the relentless terrier who two years ago outmuscled Pacquiao, one of the greatest fighters in history, on one of the great days in Australian sport.

After the fight, he pointed to the cuts and bruises on his face and said "this doesn't feel as bad as I feel on the inside".

"I'll live to fight another day but I fought like crap. Jo still loves me and my mum does too but I don't feel too good.

Horn with mum Liza Dykstra, daughters Charlotte and Isabelle and his wife Jo.

"But well done to Michael because he fought brilliantly.

"It wasn't my night but that's boxing. We're on that rollercoaster at the moment.''

Asked if after having achieved so much in the sport his appetite for fighting had gone, Horn said: "I definitely don't want to be in this game for too long.

"You don't want to be battered and bruised. I've got those two beautiful daughters (Isabelle, 20 months, and Charlotte, two months) and Jo.

"I have to go back and reassess. I've got to go and do some soul searching and see if I still have it in myself to do a hard preparation and get ready for another big fight.''

When Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton suggested that Horn had been sick with a sore throat in the few days leading into the fight, Horn quickly interjected to say: "I don't want to make any excuses. Michael outboxed me and did a great job.''

Horn's father has always advocated his son not to stay in the sport too long and Rushton said retirement was an option for his boxer.

"I'd rather him retire than say that he wants to fight and that he's prepared to do the hard work when mentally he's not,'' Rushton said. "We've just got to sit down and have that long, hard talk.''

Zerafa’s long reach was a problem for Horn all night.

A NIGHT TO FORGET

Jeff Horn knew it was going to be a rotten day even before the opening round against Michael Zerafa.

Only a few hours earlier, the Horn family's beloved six-year-old mare Bettyrae Ruby, named after Horn's grandparents and great-grandmother, broke down at Caulfield chasing a hat-trick of victories and had to be retired.

And Horn knew as soon as he started chasing Zerafa fruitlessly in the opening round of their middleweight fight that it was going to be a much tougher task than he imagined.

"Zerafa was pretty much exactly what I thought he was going to be like, I just had no answers to him. He was getting that jab through and I wasn't moving off and I was getting hit with the right hand.

Horn struggles to get off the canvas after being knocked down by Zerafa.

"I felt sluggish but I don't know if it was (carrying extra) weight or my preparation.''

Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton came in for heavy criticism from all-time great Jeff Fenech for allowing the beating to go on too long, especially after Horn had been dropped for the second time in the fight in round nine and seemed out on his feet.

"The corner should never have allowed him to take that much punishment,'' Fenech said.

"I thought it was disgraceful.''

Rushton said he was in two minds over what to do.

"I think the world of Jeff Horn, I think of him like a son and it's tough to see him get hit," Rushton said.

"Half of you says you want to throw the towel in and the other half says if he grabs him and hangs on, we're close to the end of the round.''

Rushton questioned whether Horn really had the hunger to fight on and said "pizzas and Coke'' had to be eliminated from his diet if he wanted to continue boxing.