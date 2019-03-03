Qld cops allegedly caught having sex in Red Rooster car park

In one case, officers who had sex in a police vehicle in central Queensland were disciplined with “managerial guidance”, a source familiar with Ethical Standards Command said.

RANDY cops have been busted allegedly having sex in ­patrol cars, in public streets and one even pleasuring himself in a speed camera van.

The shock revelations have emerged after salacious claims surfaced in the Supreme Court last week that two Gold Coast police had oral sex in a squad car in a Red Rooster carpark.

Ex-cop Rick Flori, who dobbed in the Red Rooster tryst officers, has launched a $1.3 million lawsuit against the State Government and eight former colleagues for alleged reprisal.

Mr Flori, who also blew the whistle on the infamous bashing of a handcuffed prisoner in the Surfers Paradise police ­station basement in 2011, has asked the Supreme Court to declare his oral sex complaint a "public interest disclosure" to bolster his compensation case.

But sources have revealed more largely secret cases of our boys and girls in blue behaving scandalously over the years.

Former Queensland police sergeant Rick Flori has asked the Supreme Court to declare his oral sex complaint a “public interest disclosure” to bolster his compensation case.

"The female officer had previously worked as a stripper and when the police raided a bikie clubhouse, the bikies knew her by her first name," the source said.

In another case, a Gold Coast officer was caught masturbating in a speed camera van.

"He was watching porno on his laptop in the back of a van and was caught by a female member of the public," the source said. "He initially denied it but (confessed) after the van was scientifically tested and traces of semen were found."

Two Gold Coast officers were also caught on security video having "vigorous" sex on a street, the source said.

"They were so vigorous it set off an alarm," he said.

Mr Flori's barrister Dan O'Gorman argued the Red Rooster incident was "a gross act in a public place" and could have resulted in a finding of official misconduct or a criminal charge against the officers.

But Chief Superintendent Glenn Horton said in a court affidavit he had never known of any officers dismissed for giving or receiving fellatio in a police car, or elsewhere.

Justice Helen Bowskill, who heard the case, has reserved her decision.