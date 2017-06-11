24°
News

'Horrible ordeal': Girl, 5, crushed by horse at home

Jacob Miley
| 11th Jun 2017 11:59 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: A five-year-old has been crushed by a horse on the family farm, receiving "very serious injuries" according to the paramedics who rushed to airlift her.

The five-year-old is the third person injured in a fall from a horse and transported to hospital by the Mackay-based rescue helicopter in just seven days.

RACQ CQ Rescue was tasked about 11.30am after the child fell from the horse she was riding which landed on top of her at the family's property at Orkabie, about 88km south of Mackay.

The rescue helicopter, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic (CCP) on board, flew south and landed in the middle of the sports field at nearby Carmila to meet the waiting ambulance which had transferred the seriously injured girl from the family property.

Rescue crewman Arno Schoonwinkel said as a result of being crushed by large animal, the little girl suffered internal bleeding in her abdomen and a possible ruptured liver and spleen and required urgent hospitalisation and surgery. The child was accompanied by her father on the short 20-minute flight to Mackay Base Hospital, he said.

"She was really incredibly brave although in a lot of pain," Mr Schoonwinkel said.

 

RACQ CQ Rescue has landed on a sports field at Carmila today to airlift a five-year-old girl seriously injured when crushed by a horse on her family's property.
RACQ CQ Rescue has landed on a sports field at Carmila today to airlift a five-year-old girl seriously injured when crushed by a horse on her family's property. RACQ CQ Rescue

"Despite such a horrible ordeal she was very calm on the helicopter which arrived at Mackay Base Hospital about 1.20pm. Having her dad there with her would certainly have helped," Mr Schoonwinkel said.

Last Sunday, June 4, RACQ CQ Rescue transferred two patients from Collinsville who were both injured in separate horse falls. A 51-year-old Clermont man and later the same day, a 20-year-old woman were both airlifted by rescue helicopter to Mackay Base Hospital.

Today's mission was the sixth aeromedical transfer in five days for the crew of RACQ CQ Rescue, including one mission from to Townsville on Wednesday and others from Bowen, Collinsville and two from Proserpine back to Mackay.

INITIAL: A YOUNG girl has been rushed to hospital after falling from a horse.

The five-year-old girl was riding a horse at a private property at Gillinbin Creek. She fell off the horse, and soon after the horse fell on top of her.

The girl is believed to have suffered abdominal injuries.

The girls parents called 000 and drove her from the property to the Bruce Highway where they were met by paramedics, about six kilometres north of Carmila.

The RACQ CQ Helicopter went there and the girl is believed to have been taken to the Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  farm horse injuries

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Rocky revellers step out for a big party night

Rocky revellers step out for a big party night

All the action from Rocky's pubs and clubs over the weekend.

Mining giant locks own workers out of mine

Protesting had been going on at the mine for week, which the company believed had cost it 6400 man hours already and is why on Friday they locked their workers out.

The company believes the problem has cost 6400 man hours

Rocky road rage woman's close jail call

A woman drove so dangerously across Rockhampton that she was almost sent to jail.

Court hears Katie Madigan drove in bid to scare another road user

GALLERY: Law Ball steps back to roaring 20s

Kellie and Brain McGowran at the Law Ball.

Prohibition Era glitz and glamour transforms new Upper Level

Local Partners

What will become of old Mt Chalmers school?

Community meeting with Livingstone Shire Council will be held tomorrow to decide future of land and buildings

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Fishing Friday: Winter weather means snapper time

IN GOOD SHAPE: Charlie Hohn about to release a nice town barramundi.

It usually takes a cold snap to bring them right in close.

WHAT'S ON: 72 hours across the region

SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year.

Check out what's on this weekend in CQ.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Sound of the '60s will hit Rocky this month

The Bootleg Beach Boys will perform at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

Be transported back in time with The Bootleg Beach Boys.

Dark side of world’s best job

SHE can work from home, whenever she likes, and is raking in enough money to be a full-time professional gamer.

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Richard Hammond in horror crash in Swiss mountains

The makers of Amazon's car-themed TV show "The Grand Tour" said in a statement Saturday June 10, 2017, presenter Richard Hammond has been in a serious crash while filming in Switzerland, but has escaped serious injury.

Former Top Gear star Richard Hammond has survived a horrific crash

Batman actor Adam West dies aged 88

Actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, Westâ€™s family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series Batman, has died

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

Some tattoo artists refer to the Southern Cross as the “Aussie Swazi”, referencing the SwastikaSource:News Limited

“People got very upset, and that scared the hell out of me."

Monk's looking for love on Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Sophie Monk will star in season three of The Bachelorette Australia

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $450,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $495,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Great Value Family Home

4 Mimosa Court, Gracemere 4702

House 3 2 4 $289,000

You'll love the lush tropical garden welcome of this family home, located in a quiet neighbourhood of quality homes. This property boasts; -Private entry way that...

Smart Buying In Wonderful Wandal On 809m2- Only $219,000!

53 Heath Street, Wandal 4700

House 2 1 3 $219,000

You will absolutely love this fantastic Property at 53 Heath Street, Wandal - for its versatility,presentation, location, affordability and spaciousness. This...

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!