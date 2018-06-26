Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Food & Entertainment

‘Horrific’ airport breakfast slammed

by Joe Banfield
26th Jun 2018 8:02 AM

SOCIAL media users were appalled after a British holiday-maker shared a snap of his "horrific" airport breakfast today.

Reddit user M1BG posted a picture of his £5.70 ($A10.20) "eggs on toast" from fast-food outlet Friska at Luton Airport in England.

But instead of a healthy brekkie, the bloke was greeted by three watery eggs and two triangles of warm soggy bread thrown into a cardboard box.

The poster wrote: "Tbh I was hoping a little more effort would have gone into my £5.70 eggs on toast breakfast from Friska at Luton Airport."

The injustice did not escape fellow Redditors, one of which under the username pvmnt, aptly described the so-called breakfast as "eggs near toast".

Even that was too much for one user, who claimed the word 'toast' glorified what was actually nothing more than "dried bread".

But what most people were concerned at was the exorbitant price of airport food in general.

One person sympathetically claimed he'd pay £5.70 "to not eat that food".

Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit
Would you pay $10 for this? Picture: M1BG/Reddit

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

airport food editors picks food offbeat

Top Stories

    'A big man with a big heart needs our help'

    premium_icon 'A big man with a big heart needs our help'

    Sport His dog stayed by his side after serious quad bike crash, now his club mates rally behind him as he faces a long recovery

    Rockhampton grocery shop closes its doors

    premium_icon Rockhampton grocery shop closes its doors

    Business The shop was being cleared out yesterday afternoon

    • 26th Jun 2018 7:25 AM
    Drink driver's confession to magistrate: I need help

    premium_icon Drink driver's confession to magistrate: I need help

    Crime He had a BAC of 0.181 when busted on CQ road

    Man 'blacked out' during long attack on woman

    premium_icon Man 'blacked out' during long attack on woman

    Crime 'She kneed the defendant in the groin area to get away'

    Local Partners