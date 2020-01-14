Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Hancock was allegedly murdered by her husband Rhys. Picture: Facebook
Helen Hancock was allegedly murdered by her husband Rhys. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Horrific find in murdered mum’s stomach

by Holly Christodoulou
14th Jan 2020 2:25 PM

WARNING: Graphic content

 

A mum killed alongside her new lover was stabbed so horrifically the entire knife was found in her stomach, an inquest heard today.

Helen Hancock, 39, was discovered in the New Year's Day bloodbath with marketing firm boss Martin Griffiths, 48, The Sun reported.

The teacher's estranged husband, head teacher Rhys Hancock, has been charged with murder following the horror at his former marital home in Duffield, Derbyshire, in the UK.

On Monday, an inquest heard how Ms Hancock was so brutally stabbed, the knife - including blade and handle - were lodged in her body when paramedics found her.

 

Helen Hancock, 39, who was stabbed to death, with her estranged husband Rhys Hancock, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Facebook
Helen Hancock, 39, who was stabbed to death, with her estranged husband Rhys Hancock, who has been charged with two counts of murder. Picture: Facebook

 

Martin Griffith’s family paid tribute to him and said he ‘enjoyed travelling the world’. Picture: Facebook
Martin Griffith’s family paid tribute to him and said he ‘enjoyed travelling the world’. Picture: Facebook

A post-mortem also revealed she had suffered "defence injuries" during the attack.

"Helen Hancock had suffered multiple stab wounds, some of which indicated the use of severe force," Derbyshire's senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter said.

"A knife was recovered from the abdomen. The whole of the knife being within the body."

NEW YEAR BLOODBATH

The hearing was told Mr Griffith, who had been seeing Ms Hancock for a couple of months, also had multiple stab wounds, especially to his left shoulder and right side of his neck.

Both inquests were adjourned pending the outcome of ongoing criminal proceedings.

Mr Hancock, who had three children aged nine, four and three - with his wife - was arrested outside the home in the early hours of New Year's Day.

A previous court hearing was told he dialled 999 - the UK emergency services number - himself before he was later charged with two counts of murder.

 

Ms Hancock was stabbed to death in her home. Picture: Facebook
Ms Hancock was stabbed to death in her home. Picture: Facebook

'THEY'RE DEAD'

Mr Hancock's mum also called police to warn them her son was heading to his estranged wife's home armed with two knives, it was said.

The couple had separated "some time ago" but trouble allegedly flared as Ms Hancock marked the New Year with partner Martin.

Horrified neighbours heard someone yell: "They're dead! They're dead! What have you f***ing done?" at about 3am.

Police then discovered Mr Griffith, who was declared dead at the scene, and Ms Hancock, who tragically couldn't be saved despite the effort of paramedics.

Derbyshire Police has referred itself to the independent Office for Police Conduct due to contact between Ms Hancock and its officers before the incident.

Mr Hancock appeared at Derby Crown Court for a brief 10-minute hearing on January 6 and was remanded in custody ahead of a trial provisionally set for August 24.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Has this story raised issues for you? Help is available. 

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
crime domestic violence editors picks murder stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Teenage girl critical, 28yo man dead after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Teenage girl critical, 28yo man dead after crash

        News A MAN has died and a woman has been critically injured after a crash north of Emerald overnight.

        TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

        premium_icon TruFusion customers roll up in support of brigades

        News The restaurant was fully booked out with hungry people wanting to play their part.

        Strategic approach for mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Strategic approach for mayoral candidate

        News Using a strategic and analytical approach to improve public amenity and boost the...

        Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        premium_icon Father’s tribute to son tragically killed in Qld mine

        News Fallen mine worker described 'the most kind considerate person'.