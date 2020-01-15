‘HORRIFIC SCENE’: 26yo killed instantly in B-double crash

A 26-year-old Townsville man was killed instantly when his car collided with a B-double on the Bruce Highway at Bluewater. Photo: Sharni Anderson/Facebook

A YOUNG Townsville man was killed instantly in what police have described as "a horrific, terrible scene" after he collided head-on with a B-double truck on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency crews attended the crash about 4.30am today at Bluewater, north of Townsville, when the 26-year-old man's maroon sedan crossed on to the wrong side of the road.

Senior Sergeant Scot Warrick described the scene as one of the worst he'd seen, with the wreckage spread between 50 and 60 metres along the highway.

"The nature of the crash was horrific, it was a terrible scene … and we have just identified the driver and speaking with their family at the moment," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

The B-double was driven by a 52-year-old Innisfail man, who suffered no physical injuries but police say was treated for shock.

Traffic was backed up for 5km in both directions, with the highway closed for about eight hours due to a "complicated recovery operation" in separating the vehicles.

The tragedy is the first fatality for the North Queensland region for 2020.

"It's a tragic start to the year. Every time this happens we ask people to just be reminded of their duty of care on the roads," Snr Sgt Warrick said.

"Drive safely, don't drive tired, don't be distracted, wear seatbelts, don't drive impaired."

Sgt Warrick said the investigation would also cover the time of day it occurred and if fatigue was an issue, experience of the driver, conditions of the road and drivers involved.