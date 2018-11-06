Horrific sexual assault shocks police as 'one of worst'

POLICE have labelled a "horrific" sexual assault in a Rockhampton lane way as one of the worst ever seen in the region after two men attacked a woman walking home from her friends.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said it was gravely concerning these people were in the community after a 25-year-old woman was threatened with a pig hunting knife if she didn't oblige.

Around 1am, the woman left her friends home on Bolsover St for her house in North Rockhampton when she was approached from behind by two men on East Ln, Depot Hill.

One of the men threatened her with a large knife while the other held her down. The first man sexually assaulted her before both ran away.

"The only word to describe this is horrific," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

The woman was taken to Rockhampton Hospital severely "shaken up" after the traumatic assault. She has been offered support services.

"The mental scars will be with her for a long time," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police scoured the crime scene this morning and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack and witnessed anyone running.

"We are working very vigilantly to find who these people are and bring this to a swift conclusion" Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"We hope the community can come together in this... it's very concerning and police will continue to investigate."

One of the men was last seen wearing grey jeans and a black hooded jumper with a skull on the front. There is no description of the other man.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said if anyone has been impacted by sexual assault to contact police and support agencies.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.