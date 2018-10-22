Horrific violence towards partner but now he's free

A 22-year-old man had already spent seven months behind bars for horrific violence against his partner when he was released on parole on Friday.

The man, who cannot be named, was fuelled with methamphetamine and already on a suspended sentence when he committed the crimes in March this year.

He appeared in Rockhampton District Court charged with threatening violence, suffocating, assault occasioning bodily harm, assault and deprivation of liberty.

The couple lived together with the woman's children and on the night in question, she arrived home to have him accuse her of infidelity.

The police prosecutor told the court he said if she didn't stop lying he would cut her tongue out and put her head through the wall.

At that point he put his hands around her neck, squeezed until she couldn't breathe, hit her head against the wall three times and left the room, returning with a knife.

He repeatedly stabbed the wall, told her it would be her tongue next and punched her.

When she screamed, petrified, he told her to shut up or he would kill her.

He then made her put her tongue out.

The following day, when she asked him to leave, he grabbed her by the throat to the point where she thought her windpipe was being crushed.

Defence barrister David Funch described a toxic and dysfunctional relationship, explained by drug use.

"The difference now is that he has had seven months in custody, without drugs, to consider his situation," he said.

Mr Funch tendered a letter the man had written to his mother as evidence of remorse and insight into the harm he had caused and said he had apologised to his partner who had visited him in jail.

In releasing him, Judge Michael Burnett told him he should be utterly ashamed of his behaviour.

"I hope this horrifies you, because it ought to horrify you," he said.

But he added that the man was young and likely to respond to rehabilitation.

"I don't see much to be achieved by keeping you in prison for another month or so," he said.

"It's better to get you into the community, into rehabilitation, into work and paying taxes."

He was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail with immediate parole.