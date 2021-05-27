Horrifying find triggers TV meltdown

Hundreds of birds are let loose in the house (Big Brother)

Hundreds of birds are let loose in the house (Big Brother)

A flock of terrifying intruders has infiltrated the Big Brother house, leaving one contestant in a state of panic as she confronts her greatest fear.

Birds.

Hundreds upon hundreds of them.

RELATED: Reality star's raunchy eviction plea

Be gone, feathered demon.

It turns out I'm not alone in my irrational fear of birds, with intruder Adriana left hyperventilating at the mere sight of the squawking beasts.

To make matters worse for this viewing experience as a whole, the housemates are presented with a sick, satanic torture ritual combining not one, but two of the most dreaded topics on the planet: birds and maths.

The horror.

They awake to find the entire house decorated with bird images, from wallpaper to cushions, with cages full of different species dotting the outdoor area and main living space.

For today's shopping task, they're to count every single bird in the house over two hours. If they count correctly, or within 100 of the final figure, they'll receive $500. If they don't, they get squat.

Ari, forever reminding us that there's no IQ test for reality TV, plays narrator, savaging the mathematically-inept among them in spicy diary room confessions.

"Charlotte's trying to count, but I don't think Charlotte can count," he utters.

RELATED: Housemates rocked by fiery peanut butter fight

You ‘n me both, sis.

"I mean, there were some people that were just useless," he adds.

Sure enough, the housemates fail the task, despite Ari almost guessing the exact number and being ignored by the others.

Faced with another week of basic rations, the housemates start to look around the room curiously, wondering who'll be the first sacrifice when things turn dire.

"Who would I eat first?," SJ, the resident vegan, contemplates.

She casts her eye at Tilly, the youngest of the housemates.

Forever the optimist, Ari interrupts the macabre silence by breaking into song: "We can all get skinny!"

'Adda boy.

Elsewhere, with Christina still trapped in the panic room with Mitch, her TV boyfriend Brenton is left pining for her on the outside.

He decides to tie some bits of old shoelace and dental floss together and call it a bracelet with the artistic direction of jewellery dealer SJ, who remarks that it's "better than an engagement ring!"

*We strongly advise against proposing to your partner with an old shoelace*

He gives the bit of used dental floss to Christina, and they kiss through the peephole of the panic room while everyone watches. If this love story isn't converted into a Hollywood feature film I will be very surprised.

They all head off to the nomination challenge, which involves hanging from a backwards monkey bar, sweaty foreheads and lots of loud grunting.

SJ, 67, smashes the task, showcasing her impressive upper body and core strength and reminding us all how lazy and unfit we are. (No, really, it's approaching late afternoon and I don't think I've taken more than five steps today).

But challenge beast Tilly takes out first prize - her fifth win of the season - breaking the record for most challenges won by a Big Brother contestant.

Over the course of this episode I've managed to eat an entire packet of Oreos, so we're all winners here, really.

With Mitch and Christina already up for eviction, Tilly nominates Brenton as neither he or Christina are likely to vote for each other, thus equating two votes for Mitch.

Tilly was the one who sent Mitch to the "walking dead" zone, so she's hoping he'll be turfed out of the house altogether before he can enact his revenge. He's also quite large in stature and they're running low on food. It's a clever ploy.

Up pops Sonia in the eviction room to quiz them all about their alliances in the house.

Hey girl hey.

Alliance boss Jess is pretty certain she's got the numbers to save Mitch, but she doesn't, and he's kicked out in the cold while wearing a shirt covered in pink doughnuts.

Oh, the indignity.

Originally published as Horrifying find triggers TV meltdown