26°
News

Horror 7-storey fall: 'My whole face was broken'

Rebekah_Yelland
and Rebekah Yelland | 15th Jun 2017 2:56 PM
BIG FALL: After his terrifying experience Martin Broad now shares his story to help others.
BIG FALL: After his terrifying experience Martin Broad now shares his story to help others. Rebekah Yelland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ACCIDENT seven years ago changed Martin Broad's life and now it is his mission to make sure others can learn from his experience.

After falling seven floors and breaking all the bones in his face plus numerous others, Martin wants to become a public speaker and share his story.

"That's what I want to do, I want to share my story so my accident doesn't happen to others," said the Central Queensland man, who has set himself up at The Gemfields.

"I want to do this full time, I want to talk about being smart with alcohol and being safe."

The accident happened in 2010 when Martin was living in Townsville on the seventh floor of a building.

"I found out I was going to be employed as an assistant lab technician," he said.

"I heard big dollars so I went out and celebrated but celebrated too much.

"I went out but forgot to take my keys with me but I always left my back door unlocked.

"Me, being big and strong back then, I was pretty headstrong and I thought I'll climb up the building and climb in my back door.

"I got dropped off at the sixth floor by the elevator and tried to climb to the seventh floor.

"My hands were slipping on the ledge and I fell seven floors.

"I fell on a garden shed, that broke my bones but stopped me from dying.

"I'm lucky to be alive, I should've died."

 

The 41-year-old said his face was broken and now has three titanium plates in his face.

"My whole face was broken, I can't remember how," he said.

Martin spent eight months in a wheelchair after being unconscious for two months.

"Then I went into a rehab centre in Townsville, it was good it happened in Townsville because they have so many places to recover," he said.

"I broke nearly every rib, my arms and I've got scars on my leg.

"My left side copped most of the damage, I can't walk properly."

Though he is still mobile, Martin said everyday actions "take a lot out of me".

"Having a brain injury like I do, I get more fatigued easily," he said.

"Normal day to day stuff takes it out of me, just normal human interactions."

Martin said while emphasis is placed on educating society about the risks of illegal substances, people can forget about the legal substances like alcohol which can do just as much damage.

"They think it's only a bit of piss but it causes a lot of problems," he said.

"I want to get my story out there to more people."

Nowadays, Martin keeps active by helping at community organisations but in 2013 a chance meeting led him to discover a new passion - public speaking.

Martin met police officer Julia Henderson who, after hearing Martin's story, asked him to accompany her to schools to talk with students.

"Since then I've accompanied Adopt-a-cops to talk to students at the end of school before Schoolies," he said. "In the past few years I've had students come up after Schoolies and say 'I remember you, you did the talk at my school and it made a difference'. I say to the students, you will try to have some fun and get drunk but just do it responsibly and look after your mates."

If you would like to book Martin to speak at your event, contact Semita House on 4987 7463.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fall martin broad

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Rail giant reveals how many Rocky workers want redundancy

Rail giant reveals how many Rocky workers want redundancy

Aurizon confirms it will go ahead with restructure after consultation.

EXPLAINED: All you need to know for the Rocky Show

Rocky Show: Aurora, Henry and Lincoln Geddes .

Your guide to the Rockhampton Show, 2017

Budget doesn't recognise agriculture role in supporting jobs

Queensland Farmers' Federation (QFF) President Stuart Armitage

Byrne says latest AgTrends report shows sector's strength

CQ man down in dumps after relieving himself on cell floor

Anthony Brian Priestley's behaviour has been labelled "appalling” by a Central Queensland magistrate.

Magistrate appalled by disgusting behaviour

Local Partners

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

$2m in budget the 'most significant contribution at state level' gallery director has seen for a redevelopment project at this early stage.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Rotary District Govenor Malcom Saunders appoints new president Yeppoon President Heath Henwood.

Health Henwood has been appointed Rotary club of Yeppoon president.

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against celeb tabloid

REBEL Wilson has won her epic defamation trial against Bauer Media.

Real 'Soup Nazi' on the brink of bankruptcy

No soup for you? No soup for anyone!

Today host Karl Stefanovic goes AWOL

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

What happened to Karl?

Xbox One X revs up for 4K gaming

Forza Motorsport 7 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS launches at E3.

Xbox One X will retail from November 7 in Australia for $649

Netflix: The 19 original movies to watch right now

Julian Barratt in Mindhorn.

No clue where to begin? We’ve got you covered.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Heston Blumenthal guest stars in season nine of MasterChef Australia.

Acclaimed chef’s return will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!