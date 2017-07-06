Horror as blind Rocky horse shot leaving massive wound

The mare who is blind in one eye and has a six-month-old foal has suffered gunshot injuries.

A PORT CURTIS mare was victim of a shoot and run this week.

The horse which is blind in one eye and has a six-month-old foal was in a paddock with two other horses near the Woolwash area, at the back of Hastings Deering in Rockhampton when the incident happened.

The mare was left with an injured leg and a bullet hole with grazes along her neck.

Nearby neighbours said they heard gunshots on Saturday July 1.

Donna Blaker took to Facebook to try and help her friend find the "low life” who shot her horse, who has since been seen to by a vet.

The Facebook post read:

"Need your help to find the LOW LIFE who shot at a friends mare (she was shot in the neck and has also injured her leg but it's not broken) has been seen by vet and the photos were taken A few days ago) this beautiful girl is blind in one eye and has a 6 month old foal and was in a paddock with two other horses near Woolwash area back of Hasting Deering Rockhampton. Neighbours said they heard shots on Saturday 1 July ...appreciate any information”

The post which was shared on Donna's personal account received 407 likes, 620 shares and over 200 comments as of this morning.

The Morning Bulletin has contacted Ms Blaker and authorities.