Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Snake found in girl's room in Sydney
Pets & Animals

Horror as mum finds snake in child’s room

by Evin Priest
1st Mar 2021 7:53 AM

A Sydney mother has filmed a terrifying ordeal in which she found an alert and aggressive snake in her daughter's bedroom.

Mother Meg sent the video to 2GB after discovering the 1m snake curled up among toys in her daughter's bedroom, which she found when she was tidying it up.

A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter’s bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB
A Sydney mother discovered a snake in her daughter’s bedroom. Source: supplied 2GB

In the nightmarish footage, the snake is poised in a defensive position with its neck arched up before it strikes violently at an object away from the camera.

It continues to hover with its tongue hissing while fixated on a part of the room.

A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB
A close up of the snake. Source: supplied 2GB

The listener, Meg, then caught the snake in a container and placed it outside on a tree.

Originally published as Horror as mum finds snake in child's room

More Stories

editors picks snake sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        Premium Content Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

        News The rally is meant to highlight conditions linked to understaffing in Australian private aged care.

        Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

        Premium Content Woman sent home from work due to assault bruising

        News The woman checked into a Yeppoon motel to get away from her defacto spouse.

        LETTERS: Qld’s Olympic bid a ‘bridge too far’

        Premium Content LETTERS: Qld’s Olympic bid a ‘bridge too far’

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Yeppoon dad honoured through digital Melanoma March

        Premium Content Yeppoon dad honoured through digital Melanoma March

        Community This year is the 10th anniversary of the national Melanoma March campaign.