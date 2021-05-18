Horror attack: ‘I don’t care, you are dead’

A PROPERTY manager repeatedly punched and stomped on the head of his ex-partner and days later stabbed the screen door of her home and told her she was "dead".

Hayden Roy Morresey was arrested when he trapped a police officer between cars while trying to escape in a stolen Porsche.

The 40-year-old was on bail for drug supply at the time.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to multiple charges including assault occasioning bodily harm as a domestic violence offence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, attempted break and enter at night, serious assault and wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

Judge Paul Smith sentenced him to a cumulative total of five years in prison with parole eligibility on May 11 next year.

Morresey, who has a lengthy criminal history in New Zealand, New South Wales and Queensland, has been in prison since August 24, 2018.

"Deterrence has not worked for you in the past," Judge Smith said.

He said the offending was serious, including the domestic violence incidents.

"What she says, which I thought was interesting, was that she wanted you to get help for the demons you are facing which allowed you to do this to her," Judge Smith said.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said Morresey had taken his partner to a Gold Coast property on August 3, 2018 when they got into an argument.

After she admitted to cheating on him, Morresey hit her twice in the face.

Ms Guy said when she tried to walk away to the kitchen Morresey followed and punched her repeatedly before stomping on her head.

"She was in so much pain she thought she would die," Ms Guy said.

The court was told Morresey then got her ice, refused to let her leave and when she tired to leave the next morning he threatened the man trying to help her.

On August 8, the woman woke to a noise at her door. When she told Morresey to leave he took out a knife and stabbed the screen door.

The woman threatened to call police and Morresey replied: "I don't care, you are dead."

The woman's children were home at the time.

Ms Guy said Morresey was caught doing a petrol drive off in a stolen Porsche a few days later.

When that same stolen Porsche was spotted near Harbour Town Shopping Centre on August 24, 2018 two unmarked police cars tried to stop him.

Ms Guy said Morresey held up his hands as if to surrender and a police officer got out of the car.

Morresey then hit the accelerator, mounted the footpath and hit the police car door as he passed.

This pinned the police officer between the door and the police car.

The pursuit only stopped when Morresey hit a marked police car and tried to run off.

Another police officer sprained their ankle while chasing Morresey.

The court was told Morresey was on bail for drug supply at the time of all the offending. He was sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2019.

