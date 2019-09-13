Horror crash hell: Stupid drink-driver caught again

WHAT will it take for Luke Wesley Henderson to learn?

The repeat drink driver who was jailed in April last year for causing a head-on crash on the Bruce Hwy while more than three times over the drink drive limit, has been caught again.

And a fed-up judge put him in the fast lane to a prison cell.

Henderson, 29, breached his suspended sentence by driving while over the legal alcohol limit and with a disqualified licence.

Appearing in the Bundaberg District Court before Judge William Everson yesterday he was sentenced to serve three months behind bars.

The court heard on June 23 Henderson was stopped by police for a random breath test and was unable to show a licence and was found to be driving with an alcohol reading of .063.

His defence lawyer Callan Cassidy said Henderson accepted that it was an act of "complete stupidity" to drive and the only reason he was driving was because there was no milk in the house and he was going to get some more.

Judge Everson was alarmed at Hensderson's decision and asked how he could even have considered driving under circumstances where he could be over the limit in light of the horror crash he had previously caused.

Henderson's conviction for dangerous operation of a vehicle in April last year came after he crossed double lines in an attempt to overtake a truck and caused a head-on collision on the Bruce Hwy.

The night of that crash he registered .152 at 10pm.

On April 27 he was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for three years after serving three months, and received a mandatory disqualification from driving for 18 months.

Judge Everson said it was lucky the victim was not seriously injured or even killed.

While the breaching offence was not as serious as last year's offence, Judge Everson said the fact remained that he committed the breaching offences only one year and two months into the three year suspended sentence period.

Judge Henderson set a parole release date of December 12, 2019.