'My arm was severed': CQ dad's three hours of hell

A CENTRAL Queensland miner who almost lost his arm in a horror crash has been reunited with the heroes he credits with saving it.

Paul Anderson was left with irreversible damage when his arm was crushed in the driver's side door, severing the tendons in his right arm.

"My arm was effectively severed," Mr Anderson said.

"I wouldn't have the arm now if I wasn't flown to Mackay by the helicopter rescue service.

"Doctors were saying I had lost too much blood from my arm already and my hand had almost completely lost circulation."

The 49-year-old dad's "memory (went) blank" moments before he collided with a four-wheel drive in his tiny hatchback on his way to work at Collinsville Coal Mine in November last year.

He was left trapped for three hours as emergency crews cut him out of the wreckage.

Mr Anderson, who was covered in cuts and bruises and suffered severe pelvic, rib, and leg injuries, was then airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue where doctors made it a priority to sew his arm back together.

The complex surgery involved using a metal plate to reattach Mr Anderson's arm.

But it was just the beginning of six weeks of countless surgeries to help Mr Anderson gain some use of his arm.

"My arm is back on now. It was re-attached using bits and pieces from the rest of my body to fill in the gaps," he said.

"Nerves and ligaments were taken from my left arm and groin. It doesn't look the prettiest thing, but hey, it's there.

"I have a bit of movement and it's coming back slowly."

But during a visit to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Brisbane base last week, Mr Anderson told the crew apart from saving his arm, they also helped him come to terms with one of the darkest moments of his life.

"When you're at the lowest point in your life like that, and the crew on those planes take the time to smile at you, talk to you and help you feel better, it means so much when you're down," he said.