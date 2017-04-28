24°
Horror crash: Rocky woman's heartache as lover's secret proposal revealed

Matty Holdsworth
| 28th Apr 2017 2:23 PM Updated: 3:22 PM
Maurie Dunbavan and Gayle Moss weeks before his tragic workplace accident.
Maurie Dunbavan and Gayle Moss weeks before his tragic workplace accident. Contributed

IT HAS taken Gayle Moss two and a half years to publicly talk about a day she remembers like it was yesterday.

Her would-be husband, Maurice 'Maurie' Dunbavan was tragically killed along with two work mates after a semi-trailer collided with their four-wheel-drive.

It was a Thursday night in October 2014, the Aurizon workers were travelling to change crews on a coal train.

 

He had been planning to propose to Gayle and had been looking for a ring in secret.

For Gayle at home, the news came as a bolt from the blue.

"The night of his accident was only three quarters of an hour after he left home, I never thought it would be the last time I saw him," Gayle bravely recalled.

"I remember thinking he was just going to work on a big, safe train, and nothing could happen to him. So it was just devastating, such a tragedy.

"Only that night we had been discussing about planning on cutting down work and the rest of our lives. I never expected it.

Toyota Prado involved in a fatal crash near Stanwell. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Toyota Prado involved in a fatal crash near Stanwell. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK101014acrash3

"Losing three lives in one accident... the way it happened was just a horrible thing to happen to all the families.

"Even to this day it is difficult to talk about, Maurie will be in my heart always. He will never go away."

April 28 is a solemn day for Gayle. Her voice, while quiet, is strong and determined as she remembers her Maurie and all those lives lost in workplace incidents.

International Worker's Day is a day to renew the call for safe workplaces.

 

Melissa Meyers, Associate, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers with Gayle Moss.
Melissa Meyers, Associate, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers with Gayle Moss. Allan Reinikka ROK280417amoss1

Maurice Blackman associate Melissa Meyers has supported Gayle since day one. While no legal compensation will be enough, a silver lining lies within if they can spread the message about workplace safety.

"Workers Memorial Day is about remembering those lost at work but more importantly about work safety and getting works home safely," Melissa said.

"I remember that day and thinking how horrible it was. People forget work actually starts from the minute you leave your house.

"Employers do have an obligation and fatigue on the roads is a big one. Employers have to encourage and implement work safe practises."

Worldwide Statistics

  • More than 2 million men and women die as a result of work-related accidents and diseases each year
  • Workers suffer approximately 270 million accidents each year, and fall victim to some 160 million incidents of work-related illnesses
  • Hazardous substances kill 440,000 workers annually - asbestos claims 100,000 lives
  • One worker dies every 15 seconds worldwide, 6,300 workers die every day
  • More people die whilst at work than fighting wars

In Queensland alone, 40 workers died doing their job in 2016. This year (as of March 30) 45 workers have been lost throughout the country.

Australian Manufacturers Workers Union's Peter Lyon paused in remembrance at 10am yesterday and later spoke.

 

AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon. The union claims 457 visa holders are getting preferential treatment in a tighter labour market. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
AMWU Regional Organiser Peter Lyon. The union claims 457 visa holders are getting preferential treatment in a tighter labour market. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK220814cunion2

"This year we come together to call for jobs that keep our workers safe and healthy," he said.

"We will seek stronger safeguards to prevent injuries and save lives.

"We will stand for the right of all workers to raise job safety concerns without fear of retaliation or prosecution and for the freedom to join a union and bargain for fair pay, respect and a better future."

Rockhampton Labour Day March is on this Monday at 9am. It begins at the Riverside carpark on Archer St.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon central queensland maurice blackburn road safety stanwell

