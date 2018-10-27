Menu
Horror crash sees two people injured, road blocked

Chloe Lyons
27th Oct 2018 9:21 AM

FORENSIC officers are investigating after a person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle highway crash south of the Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services were called to the D'Aguilar Highway, Wamuran about 5.55am in response to a major traffic crash.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the crash told The Daily one of the cars appeared to have flipped and was sitting in a ditch.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported one patient in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital with neck and chest pain.

A second patient has been taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious condition with multiple injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said diversion were in place on the road and forensic crash unit were currently on scene investigating.

Queensland Traffic reports the road is closed to all traffic and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

