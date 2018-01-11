Horror cyclone-damaged Yeppoon home may finally go

An abandoned home on the corner of Ben and Braithwaite streets, Yeppoon could be a step closer to demolishing as the Livingstone Shire Council back the community's bid to tear it down.

Amber Hooker

DEMOLITION to Yeppooon's "doll house" of horrors is finally set to begin after three years sitting untouched.

Since Cyclone Marcia ravaged through Yeppoon in February 2015, the abandoned house as been left in a decrepit state with all of its contents on show.

Livingstone Shire Council filed legal action in July last year against owners, Karl and Tessa Maskery, who failed to demolish the destroyed structure.

A spokesperson from the council said legal proceedings were still happening but progress due to be made soon.

"The matter is currently the subject of formal enforcement proceedings with council's expectation that demonstrable progress will be made by the property owner by the end of January," they said.

Neighbours say the property had become a hazard to passing school children and rats were infesting surrounding homes.

Ben St residents Noel and Marlene Sorensen said in a previous report last year they were confronted with the unsightly house every time they look outside.

They feared if the owner didn't tear the house down the weather soon might.

Due to the pending legal proceedings, the spokesperson from Livingstone Shire Council said more information would be released soon.