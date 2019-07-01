Horror daylight attack on puppy

A terrifying attack on a beloved puppy in broad daylight left it with horror injuries and nearly blind. His Gold Coast family are now seeking justice. WARNING: GRAPHIC

Mermaid Waters children Nathan, 10, and Annabelle, 8, Gibson were walking their six-month-old ridgeback puppy Samson at Burleigh last Saturday when they allege he was set upon by a bull terrier, who was also on a leash at the time.

The horrific mauling left Samson in need of emergency treatment, and almost cost him his sight.

Despite being confronted by the children's father Jason Gibson and numerous witnesses the owner of the animal refused to give his name.

The puppy’s damaged nose.

Now the family is seeking help from the Gold Coast City Council to find the owner.

According to Nathan the attack was unprovoked.

"The dog jumped forward and bit into Samsons nose and started to shake its head side to side," Nathan said.

Six-month-old dog Samson was left badly injured. Pic Tim Marsden

"As Sam was getting bitten my sister turned round and started crying, and the owner of the dog did nothing."

His little sister Annabelle is still shaken from the incident.

"Sammy started yelping very loudly, I was very scared," she said.

"I turned away and blocked my ears but I could still hear it."

The dog finally let go of Samson's nose and it was bleeding quite bad."

Mr Gibson who arrived soon after the attack said the owner denied any responsibility.

"Samson was sniffing like puppies do and was not aggressive in anyway," the children's mother Lucy Gibson told the Bulletin.

"We just want to make sure something like this doesn't happen again, next time it could be a child."

The family are devastated by the attack. Pic Tim Marsden

GCCC is aware of the incident and have commenced an investigation.

"Dogs involved in proven attacks will be declared as Regulated Dogs under Animal Management legislation which imposes a number of restrictions and significantly higher registration costs," the spokeswoman said.

"The owner may also be prosecuted."

The City receives approximately 800 reports of aggressive dogs annually and declared 74 dangerous dogs in the last financial year.