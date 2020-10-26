Menu
Carrie O'Connor was crushed to death in an elevator.
News

Horror detail in woman’s elevator death

by Tamar Lapin, New York
26th Oct 2020 12:01 PM

The Boston University professor crushed to death in an elevator in her apartment building last month was impacted by the large package she was carrying at the time, state inspectors found.

The 2.29m tall box hit a switch that sent the elevator plummeting while the door was still open - and Carrie O'Connor, 38, fell down the shaft, ultimately leading to her death on September 14, according to a report by the Massachusetts Office of Public Safety and Inspections.

The French lecturer's body was found pinned between the elevator and the wall of the shaft.

Inspector Martin Guiod said the 60-year-old elevator - a "birdcage" style lift that requires the occupant to close the gate manually - did not malfunction during the tragic accident, according to his report obtained by local outlets.

Inspectors reviewed video from inside Ms O'Connor's building that showed her trying to move the nearly 80-pound package into the elevator, The Boston Globe reported.

While she was inside the lift, a maintenance person in the basement pressed the call button - signalling to the system to send the elevator down as soon as the interior gate was closed, according to the report.

Footage showed the package then bumping the car gate switch - mistakenly indicating that the door was closed - and the elevator began to drop with the interior gate open.

As Ms O'Connor lost control of the box, it slipped off the switch, halting the elevator's descent. But when she then lifted the package again, according to the video, it hit the switch once more.

She then disappeared from view on the footage, indicating "that she had fallen backwards into the hoist way between the 1st floor and basement floor," the report said.

An autopsy showed that Ms O'Connor died of "traumatic asphyxiation".

Her death shocked the building's inhabitants.

"I heard someone that was bringing in a package out in the hallway, and then I heard an ungodly scream," resident Leanne Scorzoni told the ABC-TV affiliate at the time.

"Then we ran out into the hallway, and we saw a gentleman who was obviously in distress. He was screaming and hyperventilating, saying, 'She's dead! She's dead!'"

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Horror detail in woman's elevator death

