Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Rugby League

Horror diagnosis for luckless NRL star

by Phil Rothfield
4th Nov 2019 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

X-rays have revealed Canterbury Bulldogs five-eighth Kieran Foran requires a shoulder reconstruction and will be sidelined for a minimum six months.

However the veteran playmaker is refusing to even discuss retirement and is determined to make it back for the Bulldogs around May next year in the best case scenario.

He will undergo surgery on Thursday. Foran was hurt in a tackle on Great Britain front-rower James Graham in the Test match in New Zealand on Saturday.

Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty
Kieran Foran clutches at his injury shoulder. Picture: Fiona Goodall/Getty

The news is a shocking blow to the Bulldogs hopes next season.

Foran has averaged only 13 games per season over the last four years at the Parramatta Eels, the Warriors and the Bulldogs.

It is the same shoulder that required surgery in 2016.

football injury kieran foran nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        premium_icon Drink driver thanks police in emotional court appearance

        News KAREN Jane Ilett’s first mistake was driving on a highway after drinking alcohol.

        Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        premium_icon Hospital fails to help a distraught sex abuse survivor

        Crime Sex abuse survivor abandoned for hours in hospital waiting room.

        Drones to watch Whitsundays sharks under LNP Govt

        premium_icon Drones to watch Whitsundays sharks under LNP Govt

        News LNP promises drones to monitor sharks as tourism bosses demand action

        Maddy’s goal on the field far from generic

        premium_icon Maddy’s goal on the field far from generic

        News Girls find step to their own beat at touch competition